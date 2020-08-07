Saskatchewan doctors call for stronger back-to-school measures, mask mandate

The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says the provincial government’s back-to-school plan needs stronger measures, like a mask mandate, to ensure students are safe when they return to classrooms in September.

“Saskatchewan doctors think it’s prudent to set the safety bar higher at the outset, then lower it when we know what we are dealing with,” said SMA president Dr. Barbara Konstantynowicz in a statement. “We simply don’t know how the virus will behave in a school setting. Then, as more information comes available, we can carefully roll back the restraints.”

On Thursday, SMA leaders met with the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and senior officials within the ministries of health and education to discuss the province’s Safe School Plans.

The SMA says their concerns are around the province’s stance on masks and social distancing principles.

When the government of Saskatchewan released its Safe School Plans on Tuesday, there was no mask mandate or reduced class sizes.

“Mask use is proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Konstantynowicz. “The evidence is strong, and for that reason, the SMA has been advocating the use of reusable masks wherever social distancing is difficult to maintain. While masks on their own will not completely prevent the spread of the virus, we believe their use is a very good way to make schools safer places for children, youth, teachers and support staff.”

The Government of Saskatchewan said it has spent $2.3 million to purchase six million masks that will be delivered to school divisions before school starts.

When schools reopen in the fall it will be done so under Level 1, which indicates school will resume as normal as possible. There is no mask mandate under Level 1 or reduced class sizes.

Level 2 of Saskatchewan’s Safe Schools Plan could require a mask mandate, but on Tuesday, the Minister of Education Gord Wyant stated there’s no threshold to what would transition a school division from entering Level 2.

Under the current plan mask usage in Level 2 will be determined by the chief medical health officer, but the government on Friday stated it’s now considering a mandatory masking policy under Level 2 of the plan.

In addition to a mask mandate, Konstantynowicz says the province needs to have more discussions around how to keep people apart in schools.

“Given the large numbers of students and teachers working in confined spaces, social distancing remains a real concern,” Dr. Konstantynowicz said. “Closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people, and close-contact settings with close-range conversations are not uncommon in schools and these realities need to be front and centre in back to school plans.”

The SMA says it was reassured by officials more elements of the plan pertaining to resources is still to come while individual school board plans will address some of the physicians’ concerns.

“The SMA will continue to monitor the situation and provide feedback to the government. This is a very important issue for all of Saskatchewan,” Konstantynowicz said. “We need to work together.”

