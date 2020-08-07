Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

There have been more than 100 wildfires sparked in B.C. in the past week

By Amy Judd Global News
Regional district lifts tactical evacuation following wildfire near Penticton
An early morning grass fire prompted the tactical evacuation of nearly 80 homes north of Penticton on Thursday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there have now been 364 fires recorded since April 1, which is an increase of 110 in only seven days.

There are 28 active fires in the province with about 821 hectares burned.

Residents are reminded with the hot, dry weather in most parts of the province to make sure they do not dispose of cigarettes on the ground, and to make sure campfires are fully extinguished before going to bed or leaving a campsite.

The only wildfire of note in B.C. remains the Dry Lake fire burning approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton.

It is about 21 hectares in size and an evacuation alert remains in effect.

Hot weather and lightning spark multiple fires across B.C.
Hot weather and lightning spark multiple fires across B.C.

Read more: 51 firefighters battling Dry Lake blaze near Princeton

Story continues below advertisement

Ground crews have also been dousing hot spots on a grass fire north of Penticton that prompted a tactical evacuation of nearly 80 properties.

Trending Stories

That fire is currently being held and most residents have now been able to return home.

“A tactical evacuation has been lifted in the Sage Mesa area northwest of Penticton, but road restrictions remain in effect for properties on Sage Mesa Drive that are north of Ladera Place,” said the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

A view of wildfire that was sparked near Highway 97 in Penticton. Photo submitted.
A view of wildfire that was sparked near Highway 97 in Penticton. Photo submitted.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC WildfireBC Wildfire updatepenticton fireBC FireWildfires of noteDry Lake FireBC wildfire overviewDry Lake fire updatePenticton fire updateWildfires burning in BC
Flyers
More weekly flyers