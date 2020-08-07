There have been more than 100 wildfires sparked in B.C. in the past week

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Wildfire Service says there have now been 364 fires recorded since April 1, which is an increase of 110 in only seven days.

There are 28 active fires in the province with about 821 hectares burned.

Residents are reminded with the hot, dry weather in most parts of the province to make sure they do not dispose of cigarettes on the ground, and to make sure campfires are fully extinguished before going to bed or leaving a campsite.

The only wildfire of note in B.C. remains the Dry Lake fire burning approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton.

It is about 21 hectares in size and an evacuation alert remains in effect.

Ground crews have also been dousing hot spots on a grass fire north of Penticton that prompted a tactical evacuation of nearly 80 properties.

That fire is currently being held and most residents have now been able to return home.

“A tactical evacuation has been lifted in the Sage Mesa area northwest of Penticton, but road restrictions remain in effect for properties on Sage Mesa Drive that are north of Ladera Place,” said the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

