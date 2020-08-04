51 firefighters battling Dry Lake blaze near Princeton

Send this page to someone via email

The largest wildfire burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre remained approximately the same size on Tuesday morning as it was on Monday.

According to BC Wildfire statistics, the Dry Lake fire near Princeton was approximately 22 hectares in size.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, and is located around 24 km northwest of Princeton and 13 km northeast of Tulameen.

UPDATE – The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to the Dry Lake wildfire (K60864) within the #Merritt Fire Zone. The fire is estimated at 22 hectares in size and is located 24 kilometres northwest of #Princeton. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Cm3uIulpKr — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wildfire evacuation alerts issued for 43 properties near Princeton

It’s believed to have been caused by lightning, and 51 firefighters, three helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

On Monday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) issued an evacuation alert for 43 properties. To view the affected properties, click here.

RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said the evacuation alert will stay in place, though she noted BC Wildfire told her that as of 10 a.m., the fire was expected to be around 90 per cent contained.

Kozakevich told Global News that BC Wildfire’s update was a relief.

“Going to bed at night as a board chair, knowing that there is a fire in our area, and wondering how that can change, is a little bit stressful and nerve-wracking,” said Kozakevich.

“So to come in this morning and get a positive update from our emergency centre is wonderful.”

0:31 Largest fire in B.C. burning near Princeton Largest fire in B.C. burning near Princeton

The evacuation alert, according to Kozakevich, is affecting rural as well as camping and vacation properties near the town of Tulameen.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of these (evacuation alert) properties are along Highway 5A and Round Lake Road,” said Kozakevich.

“It’s hard to say exactly if these are properties that people live in all year, but many in that area are what we would call seasonal or recreational properties.”

As to why the evacuation alert was issued on Monday, Kozakevich said it was because of the fire’s size and possibility “that things can change very quickly.”

1:40 Okanagan wildfire concerns grow with more fire activity Okanagan wildfire concerns grow with more fire activity

Kozakevich said “winds were anticipated to pick up a little bit last night, so we wanted to make sure that folks were prepared to leave at a moment’s notice, that they made arrangements for their family, friends, their pets, livestock, and that they have their essential needs ready to go.”

Kozakevich said Princeton Search and Rescue went door-to-door to make sure everybody knows, “because there is some limited cell coverage in that area, and many people camping. So they did go door to door and as well talked to campers.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:11 Wildfire beside Coquihalla called frightening by travelers Wildfire beside Coquihalla called frightening by travelers