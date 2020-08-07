Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Oilers 50/50 opens Friday with more tickets available

By Morgan Black Global News
Oilers 50/50 limits increased to allow more ticket sales
WATCH: Oilers 50/50 limits increased to allow more ticket sales

If you weren’t able to snag a 50/50 ticket on Wednesday, you should have more luck Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said the server provider has increased capacity for Friday’s hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers increase capacity for online 50/50 raffle ahead of Game 4 against Blackhawks

Officials said they added 2.5 times more capacity to the maximum allowable ticket sales.

“The expectation is — although Oilers fans have proven they can shatter all expectations–that the server will have the capacity to handle demand,” said Tim Shipton, senior vice-president of communications for the Oilers Entertainment Group.”

On Friday morning, the Oilers Foundation addressed early server delays in a tweet, saying they have even more demand than previous draws.

Story continues below advertisement

50/50 sales have skyrocketed each day the raffle has been open.

Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy
Edmonton charities benefiting from Oilers 50/50 frenzy

 

Story continues below advertisement

Monday night’s raffle for Game 2 of the series beat the previous record for the largest sports raffle as the pot surpassed $3.2-million.

The previous record was held by Toronto Raptors fans when its raffle reached $2-million during the 2019 NBA Finals, the year the team won the championship.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 sells out in 5 hours, record-setting $5.4M pot

On Wednesday, the pot hit the $2-million mark just before 11:30 a.m. That was nine hours before the puck was scheduled to drop for Game 3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It only took another hour for the pot to climb to $3 million. In another 30 minutes, it had surpassed $4 million. By just after 2 p.m., the tally had reached over $5 million.

By 2:30 p.m., the tally sat at $5.4 million, and the Oilers Community Foundation announced that ticket sales had ended — just five hours after sales kicked off.

Natalie Minckler, executive director of the Oilers foundation, said its service provider has told them Wednesday’s draw was a world record.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers 50/50 frenzy boosts other local organizations

Story continues below advertisement

Shipton added that the excitement has even entered the NHL bubble at Rogers Place.

“Players from around the league were fascinated and asking if they could buy tickets to the 50/50,” he said. “We had to remind them that as long as they are Alberta residents they could, but if not they were out of luck.”

Tweet This

The Edmonton Oilers face elimination tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 4 of the series. The game starts at 4:45 p.m. MT. The raffle is set to run until 10:30 p.m.

With files from Kirby Bourne & The Canadian Press

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton OilersNHL PlayoffsChicago Blackhawks50/50Edmonton Oilers Community FoundationNHL bubbleraffleEdmonton Oilers 50/50Edmonton 50/50Edmonton Oilers 50/50 tickets50/50 millionoilers 50/50 purchaseserver capacity
Flyers
More weekly flyers