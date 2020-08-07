Edmonton Oilers 50/50 opens Friday with more tickets available

Send this page to someone via email

If you weren’t able to snag a 50/50 ticket on Wednesday, you should have more luck Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation said the server provider has increased capacity for Friday’s hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Officials said they added 2.5 times more capacity to the maximum allowable ticket sales.

“The expectation is — although Oilers fans have proven they can shatter all expectations–that the server will have the capacity to handle demand,” said Tim Shipton, senior vice-president of communications for the Oilers Entertainment Group.”

On Friday morning, the Oilers Foundation addressed early server delays in a tweet, saying they have even more demand than previous draws.

Re: #Oilers online 50/50 delays: We have contacted our service provider. They are seeing significant increase in demand, even beyond our previous game. They are working expeditiously to resolve. Please be patient & we will update you as soon as we can. — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 7, 2020

50/50 sales have skyrocketed each day the raffle has been open.

Monday night’s raffle for Game 2 of the series beat the previous record for the largest sports raffle as the pot surpassed $3.2-million.

The previous record was held by Toronto Raptors fans when its raffle reached $2-million during the 2019 NBA Finals, the year the team won the championship.

On Wednesday, the pot hit the $2-million mark just before 11:30 a.m. That was nine hours before the puck was scheduled to drop for Game 3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It only took another hour for the pot to climb to $3 million. In another 30 minutes, it had surpassed $4 million. By just after 2 p.m., the tally had reached over $5 million.

By 2:30 p.m., the tally sat at $5.4 million, and the Oilers Community Foundation announced that ticket sales had ended — just five hours after sales kicked off.

Natalie Minckler, executive director of the Oilers foundation, said its service provider has told them Wednesday’s draw was a world record.

Shipton added that the excitement has even entered the NHL bubble at Rogers Place.

“Players from around the league were fascinated and asking if they could buy tickets to the 50/50,” he said. “We had to remind them that as long as they are Alberta residents they could, but if not they were out of luck.” Tweet This

The Edmonton Oilers face elimination tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 4 of the series. The game starts at 4:45 p.m. MT. The raffle is set to run until 10:30 p.m.

With files from Kirby Bourne & The Canadian Press