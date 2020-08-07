Inmate dies in custody at Bowden Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate at the Bowden Institution in central Alberta has died while in custody.

Officials say Logan Mitchell, 26, died on Thursday.

Mitchell had been serving a three-year sentence for multiple offences including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, according to a CSC news release.

As is customary with the death of an inmate, CSC said it will conduct a review of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Story continues below advertisement