Canada

Inmate dies in custody at Bowden Institution

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 8:11 am
The Bowden Institution medium security facility near Bowden, Alta., Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The Bowden Institution medium security facility near Bowden, Alta., Thursday, March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate at the Bowden Institution in central Alberta has died while in custody.

Officials say Logan Mitchell, 26, died on Thursday.

Mitchell had been serving a three-year sentence for multiple offences including possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, according to a CSC news release.

As is customary with the death of an inmate, CSC said it will conduct a review of the circumstances surrounding the death.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
