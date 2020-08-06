Coronavirus: Quebec reports 133 new infections, no new fatalities linked to virus

Quebec is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
The province has now recorded a total of 60,133 infections and 5,687 deaths from the disease.
Health authorities said Thursday the number of hospitalizations decreased by two in the past 24 hours, for a total of 165.
There are 19 patients in intensive care, the same number as Wednesday.
The province says it conducted 17,042 COVID-19 tests Aug. 4, the last day for which testing data is available.
On Wednesday, Quebec’s blood collection agency published a study indicating about 125,000 people aged 18-69 in the province contracted COVID-19 — more than three times the official number reported by health authorities.
