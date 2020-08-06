Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Quebec reports 133 new infections, no new fatalities linked to virus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Hema Quebec study finds that more than two percent of the Province’s population has contracted and recovered from COVID-19
Hema Quebec's new study samples were taken from people who donated blood between late May and early July and the results show that nearly three percent of Montrealers and Laval residents had contracted the virus and recovered. Global's Felicia Parrillo has the details.

Quebec is reporting 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The province has now recorded a total of 60,133 infections and 5,687 deaths from the disease.

Health authorities said Thursday the number of hospitalizations decreased by two in the past 24 hours, for a total of 165.

Read more: Community groups urge officials to not cut support for most vulnerable amid COVID-19 recovery

There are 19 patients in intensive care, the same number as Wednesday.

The province says it conducted 17,042 COVID-19 tests Aug. 4, the last day for which testing data is available.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s blood collection agency published a study indicating about 125,000 people aged 18-69 in the province contracted COVID-19 — more than three times the official number reported by health authorities.

