Community groups urge officials to not cut support for most vulnerable amid COVID-19 recovery

Community leaders in Montreal are calling on governments to ensure that they look after the city’s most vulnerable as discussions to rebuild the economy continue.

The homeless population is one of the groups that has been affected disproportionately by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nakuset, the executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter.

Shelters have been operating at partial capacity to abide by physical-distancing measures, and as a result, Nakuset said, some homeless people are left to their own devices.

“I’m very much hoping that they will consider new services, that they will find money to help,” Nakuset said of the governments, adding that front-line workers must be part of the planning.

However, advocates fear cuts to services are on the way because governments have run up large financial deficits with emergency spending. The federal government has said Canada could see its deficit soar to $343 billion this year.

Dolores Chew, a founding member Montreal’s South Asian Women’s Community Centre, said staff at community organizations are “burned out” enough as it is.

“They’re working from home, they’re getting stressful calls all the time,” Chew said.

“People are panicked, they don’t know where to go, there are language issues and so we have been filling all these gaps.”

Global News reached out to the federal and provincial governments for comment but did not immediately receive a response.