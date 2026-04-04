Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack

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19 comments

  1. Incontinentia Buttocks
    April 5, 2026 at 7:50 pm

    Stabbings in the ER are a statement of the failure of progressive social policies – NOT a failure of healthcare!

  2. HERMIT
    April 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm

    THE UCP IS ONE DIRECTION – OUT. THE SOONER THE BETTER.

  3. Christine
    April 5, 2026 at 6:24 pm

    The one comment that I haven’t seen here is the fact all these decisions have been made and approved by Daniel Smith and the UCP party. They destroyed our health system. It was the UCP that decided Edmonton does not need another hospital. Who gave out contracts to her friends? At the end of the day, the UCP and Daniel Smith do NOT like or even care for the hardworking citizens of Alberta. Until Calgary has had enough, we will continue to suffer. ELECTION!!!

  4. Jack
    April 5, 2026 at 5:31 pm

    NDP should be charged for wanting to incite even more issues like this in our emergency departments by what they just said: “To the patients and staff who witnessed this: you deserve better. To the patient who was attacked: you should be safe in our hospitals.” THIS is a call for people to attack the system we are now all dealing with and have since Trudeau overwhelmed our country with way to many new immigrants and not ensuring we had the services to deal with mass immigration. Not a problem fixed overnight.

  5. Brian
    April 5, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    I am sure New Deranged Party and Hoffman have a solution.

  6. Sam Port
    April 5, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    I was so neglected in that waiting room, sitting for hours wiht a broken L1 and a concusssion. I left in a cab and when my GP had me exrayed later on a few days later, he told me I broke my back. The ambulance attendance were on par with a this level of neglect. The cow I was originally sitting next to made me bend over to pick up something I tried to throw in tha garbage. Plus the whole attitude of that crew was cocky, belittling, and confrontational. That plus this awful hospital and I am glad I finally made it on my own and with the doctor’s help. I live about 3 mionutes from Alex Hospital and they dragged me all across to West Ed to what? why?

  7. Smithy
    April 5, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    Smithy your premier here
    We are going to shut down that darn unsafe hospital and going to open 50 mini hospitals for each of you 50 to go to
    Em h care working on it now

  8. ac tive
    April 5, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    These feral criminals should be incarcerated and they are for short periods.
    But the homeless and judicial systems are big business that produce a lot of jobs and income, so it thrives.

  9. Smith
    April 5, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    It’s beyond disturbing that going to ER can actually get you killed. I’m glad the police were able to stop the attacker. I’m, however, disgusted with NDP’s Sarah Hoffman’s ridiculous statement.
    NDP continues to be as useful as a teet on a bull. Noticed they always make it someone else’s fault and never admit it’s their own politics that pushed Canada into a downward spiral?

  10. Randy
    April 5, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    These criminals keep getting released with little or no consequences, time after time we see this. Why does the law favour those who commit these crimes? It needs to change!!!

  11. Smith
    April 5, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    Shame on you, Sarah Hoffman, for making this political so you can get your fat face in the news! If it wasn’t for your socialist party leaders keeping the Libs in power against citizens’ will, we wouldn’t be facing so many problems with everything today!

  12. Diane Uggerslev
    April 5, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Sarah Hoffman, shame on you for making this political. It has nothing to do with busy emergency rooms. You had to get your name in the news to try and be relevant.

  13. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 9:46 am

    What tribe is the suspect from and why did they wander so close to civilization? Give them nwt to play neanderthals there and close the border to never see them again

  14. Christine
    April 4, 2026 at 11:36 pm

    Must be a crime story, days old, no names, no descriptions. Citizens live at your own peril….. ugh.

  15. James
    April 4, 2026 at 10:54 pm

    Thats what happens when hospitals let the homeless live in the emergency rooms

  16. Dr T.W. Bryson
    April 4, 2026 at 9:47 pm

    Sarah Hoffman’s remarks are typical of her party—- putting a political slant on an incident that had no relation to ER problems.

  17. Dinah Moe Hum
    April 4, 2026 at 9:22 pm

    No name so……

  18. BD
    April 4, 2026 at 7:33 pm

    Get the Gladue Report ready

  19. Tim
    April 4, 2026 at 7:25 pm

    Was he a foreigner?

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Canada

Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 4, 2026 6:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack'
Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack
WATCH: Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack
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A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed inside the emergency department waiting room at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton on Friday evening.

Edmonton Police Service said officers who were already at the hospital saw two men fighting around 6:15 p.m. and intervened.

A 42-year-old man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Police said the other man was found with three-edged weapons, who has since been charged.

In a statement posted to social media, Matt Jones, minister of Hospital and Surgical Health in Alberta, said police and hospital staff quickly de-escalated the “unsettling” situation.

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“Their actions helped ensure the safety of those present and provided timely care to the victim,” he said.

“We recognize that incidents like this are unsettling. No one, patients, staff or physicians, should feel unsafe in our hospitals.”

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Sarah Hoffman, the Opposition NDP health critic, said in a post on X that about 50 people, including doctors, nurses and other patients, witnessed the attack, and called the incident terrifying.

“Tonight, a patient was stabbed while waiting for care in the Royal Alex emergency waiting room. About 50 people witnessed the attack … from doctors to nurses to other patients. It was violent and terrifying,” she wrote.

Hoffman said the incident comes weeks after the Opposition called on the United Conservative government to address pressures in emergency departments.

“Over a month ago, we called on the UCP to debate the state of emergency department care in our hospitals and do something about it,” she wrote.

“To the patients and staff who witnessed this: you deserve better. To the patient who was attacked: you should be safe in our hospitals.”

Police have not released further details about the suspect.

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