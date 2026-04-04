Patient stabbed in Edmonton ER waiting room as dozens witness attack

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A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed inside the emergency department waiting room at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton on Friday evening.

Edmonton Police Service said officers who were already at the hospital saw two men fighting around 6:15 p.m. and intervened.

A 42-year-old man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Police said the other man was found with three-edged weapons, who has since been charged.

In a statement posted to social media, Matt Jones, minister of Hospital and Surgical Health in Alberta, said police and hospital staff quickly de-escalated the “unsettling” situation.

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“Their actions helped ensure the safety of those present and provided timely care to the victim,” he said.

“We recognize that incidents like this are unsettling. No one, patients, staff or physicians, should feel unsafe in our hospitals.”

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Sarah Hoffman, the Opposition NDP health critic, said in a post on X that about 50 people, including doctors, nurses and other patients, witnessed the attack, and called the incident terrifying.

“Tonight, a patient was stabbed while waiting for care in the Royal Alex emergency waiting room. About 50 people witnessed the attack … from doctors to nurses to other patients. It was violent and terrifying,” she wrote.

Hoffman said the incident comes weeks after the Opposition called on the United Conservative government to address pressures in emergency departments.

“Over a month ago, we called on the UCP to debate the state of emergency department care in our hospitals and do something about it,” she wrote.

“To the patients and staff who witnessed this: you deserve better. To the patient who was attacked: you should be safe in our hospitals.”

Police have not released further details about the suspect.