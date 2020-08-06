Health officials to give coronavirus update as new cases identified at Manitoba Maple Leaf plant

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus Thursday after more cases are confirmed at the Maple Leaf plant in Brandon.

The union representing workers at the meat-processing facility is calling on the company to cease production after three new cases were confirmed Thursday morning, bringing the total number of infected employees identified this week to four.

“UFCW 832 is now calling for Maple Leaf to cease production until Monday, August 10, at the earliest. Until we have more results from the outstanding tests among our members at Maple Leaf,” said UFCW Local 832 president, Jeff Traeger, in a statement to Global News.

1:54 Coronavirus ‘risk pay’ coming to more than 78K Manitobans: Pallister Coronavirus ‘risk pay’ coming to more than 78K Manitobans: Pallister

Maple Leaf acknowledged Wednesday one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but said the employee had not been to work since passing a daily, mandatory health screen on July 28 and hadn’t been showing symptoms that day.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said the employee had been wearing a mask and protective equipment while at work, and the union says two separate deep cleans had been done in the area where the employee was working.

The union, which represents nearly 2,000 employees at the Brandon plant, said Thursday Maple Leaf has told them it plans to keep the plant open and continue with production as usual.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Press conference planned

The news comes as Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Two new cases were reported in Manitoba Wednesday — a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both from Winnipeg. They bring the province’s total of known lab-confirmed and probable cases reported to 444.

2:24 Coronavirus: Pallister stressing positive test numbers over total confirmed cases Coronavirus: Pallister stressing positive test numbers over total confirmed cases

As of Wednesday, nine people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, including five who are in intensive care, health officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 94 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Wednesday, 342 are reported to have recovered from the virus, and eight Manitobans have died.

The province came under fire over the weekend for not providing more detailed information about 18 cases, a significant bump in infections, reported Sunday.

2:15 Coronavirus: After long-weekend spike, Manitoba announces 2 additional COVID-19 cases Coronavirus: After long-weekend spike, Manitoba announces 2 additional COVID-19 cases

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.