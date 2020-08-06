Blackhawks score two late to push Edmonton Oilers to the brink

Send this page to someone via email

The Chicago Blackhawks scored two goals in the final six minutes to edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Blackhawks lead the best-of-five qualifying round series 2-1.

The teams traded goals 28 seconds apart midway through the first period. Olli Maatta’s point shot went through a crowd and eluded Mikko Koskinen. Leon Draisaitl cashed in a goal mouth chance to make it 1-1.

The Hawks went on a two-man advantage late in the first and took the lead when a centering pass dribbled in off of Jonathan Toews’ skate.

The Oilers took advantage of a Chicago giveaway four minutes into the second. Draisaitl ripped in the rebound from Matt Benning’s point shot to tie it 2-2.

Tyler Ennis left the game late in the second without putting weight on his right leg. He was hit hard into the boards by Kirby Dach.

With 7.8 seconds left in the second, Connor McDavid collected a rebound in tight and flipped a shot past Corey Crawford for a power play goal.

Chicago pulled even with 5:47 remaining in the third when Matthew Highmore tipped in a point shot. With only 1:16 to go, Connor Murphy took a long shot on Koskinen. Ethan Bear tried to knock the puck into the corner but wound up deflecting it off the leg of Toews, and over Koskinen’s left shoulder.

With defenceman Adam Larsson unfit to play, Caleb Jones was inserted into the lineup for his first career playoff game.

Game four is Friday at 4:45 p.m. The Face-off Show on 630 CHED will start at 2 p.m.