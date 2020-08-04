Longtime Edmonton broadcaster and former Oilers play-by-play commentator Tim Dancy passes away

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s hockey and media communities paid tribute to longtime local broadcaster Tim Dancy on Monday after news of his death emerged.

Dancy, a former play-by-play commentator for the Edmonton Oilers later spent time in that same role for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He went on to work for other media companies like Shaw and 630 CHED, the radio station owned by Corus Entertainment which is also Global News’ parent company.

In a news release, the Edmonton Oilers said people in the organzation were saddened to learn of Dancy’s passing.

“Tim was an integral part of the Edmonton Oilers’ rich history, serving as play-by-play broadcaster from 1979 to 1983,” the NHL club said. “He called the first goal in Oilers franchise history and Wayne Gretzky’s 50 goals in 39 games, along with many other historical Oilers moments.”

Oilers chairman Bob Nicholson offered condolences to Dancy’s family (wife Joanne, daughter Colleen, son Mark, grandson Jax) on behalf of the organization.

“Tim was a valued and longstanding member of the Edmonton media who was a great broadcaster and even better friend to his peers and the Edmonton Oilers organization,” he said. “He will be greatly missed by his many friends with the Oilers and throughout the hockey community.”

Dancy had been battling cancer for a number of years.

Randy Kilburn, a radio anchor for 630 CHED, told Global News Randy Kilburn he met Dancy when they were both in the same drama class at an Edmonton high scool and that the two remained close over the years.

“He knew that the type of cancer that he has was not curable but boy he put up a fight,” he said, adding he had not seen Dancy much lately because he was spending most of the past few months with family.”

Kilburn said Dancy will be remembered as a fantastic sports broadcaster.

“No offence to any of the other Edmonton Oilers television broadcast voices… but Tim, in my view opinion, was the very best Oilers play-by-play guy that did the games, he was the first one at ITV which of course is now Global [Edmonton].”

Tim Dancy was the original TV voice of the Edmonton Oilers. He was passionate and enthusiastic about calling the NHL. He did a marvellous job. Tim passed away today. Sad day for all of us involved in bringing The Oilers on ITV to life. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) August 3, 2020

Had the pleasure to work with Tim a couple of years ago. Was a pillar of #yeg broadcasting. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/3xvXDNdxZZ — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) August 3, 2020

Nice tribute on Tim Dancy passing by HNIC. Big part of Oilers history in the early years. #RIPTim — Morley Scott (@Morley_Scott) August 4, 2020

