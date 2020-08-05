Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspected humain remains found in Brantford, Ont.: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 5, 2020 4:08 pm
Brantford police are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains.
Brantford police are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Brantford Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in the city.

Police say the remains were found Wednesday in the area of Glenwood Drive and the Office of the Chief Coroner has been called in to help with the investigation and conduct a post mortem examination.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say until the exam has been completed, police will be unable to provide further information regarding the identification of the remains.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 Kitchener teens charged after violent robbery in Brantford

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not said where the suspected human remains were found, or who alerted officers about the discovery.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
coronerBrantford Policehuman remains foundOffice of the Chief Coronerpost-mortemBrantford human remainsBrantford Major Crimes Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers