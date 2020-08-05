Suspected humain remains found in Brantford, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Brantford Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in the city.

Police say the remains were found Wednesday in the area of Glenwood Drive and the Office of the Chief Coroner has been called in to help with the investigation and conduct a post mortem examination.

Please be advised there will be police presence in the area of Glenwood Drive as members of BPS and the Office of the Chief Coroner conduct an investigation into the discovery of suspected human remains: https://t.co/OxtfNJ7zYU pic.twitter.com/02BfaEYF1p — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) August 5, 2020

Investigators say until the exam has been completed, police will be unable to provide further information regarding the identification of the remains.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Police have not said where the suspected human remains were found, or who alerted officers about the discovery.