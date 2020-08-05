Woman killed, child injured after collision with moose north of Edmonton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old woman died Monday night after the vehicle she was driving hit a moose north of Edmonton, according to police.

Redwater RCMP said a car was travelling south on Highway 63 near Township Road 622 when it collided with a moose. A truck heading north also hit the moose, police said.

RCMP said the female driver of the car died at the scene and a child in the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The four people inside the truck suffered minor injuries.

RCMP said they will not be releasing the identity of the woman killed but noted she was a Sturgeon County resident.

The intersection of Highway 63 and Township Road 622 is about 113 kilometres north of Edmonton.