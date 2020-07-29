Man killed after vehicle hits moose on central Alberta highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 29-year-old man was killed after hitting a moose while driving in central Alberta on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 619, about 20 kilometres east of Killam.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the single-vehicle crash forced officers to temporarily reroute traffic on Highway 619 at Range Road 110 as they investigated.

The name of the deceased will not be released by RCMP.

The town of Killam is located about 180 kilometres northeast of Red Deer, Alta.

