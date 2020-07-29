Menu

Canada

Man killed after vehicle hits moose on central Alberta highway

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 7:59 am
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File: A photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

RCMP say a 29-year-old man was killed after hitting a moose while driving in central Alberta on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Highway 619, about 20 kilometres east of Killam.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 people killed after vehicle collides with moose in northern Alberta: RCMP

RCMP said the single-vehicle crash forced officers to temporarily reroute traffic on Highway 619 at Range Road 110 as they investigated.

The name of the deceased will not be released by RCMP.

The town of Killam is located about 180 kilometres northeast of Red Deer, Alta.

