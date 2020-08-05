Waterloo region back down to 36 active COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says the region is back down to 36 active COVID-19 cases, including 11 people who remain in hospital as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

The agency says that four more people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,240.

There were no new positive tests for the novel coronavirus announced leaving the total number of cases from the region at 1,395.

1:40 Confrontation at liquor store over COVID-19 mask Confrontation at liquor store over COVID-19 mask

This is the fourth time in the last two weeks that there have been no new cases announced by the region.

Story continues below advertisement

There are still active outbreaks at A.R. Goudie in Kitchener, where a resident tested positive over the weekend, and Columbia Forest in Waterloo, where a staff member tested positive on July 23.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 39,714.

This is the third day in a row Ontario has seen case counts lower than 100.

The death toll in the province remains the same at 2,782 cases as no new deaths were reported.