Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Waterloo region back down to 36 active COVID-19 cases

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 2:17 pm
Federal Minister of Innovation and Science Navdeep Bains said the government is more focused on building domestic capability for vaccine production, adding he would defer to public health experts when it comes to the decision to make said vaccine mandatory.

Waterloo Public Health says the region is back down to 36 active COVID-19 cases, including 11 people who remain in hospital as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

The agency says that four more people have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,240.

Read more: Ontario reports 86 new coronavirus cases, 3rd day in a row with fewer than 100 cases

There were no new positive tests for the novel coronavirus announced leaving the total number of cases from the region at 1,395.

This is the fourth time in the last two weeks that there have been no new cases announced by the region.

There are still active outbreaks at A.R. Goudie in Kitchener, where a resident tested positive over the weekend, and Columbia Forest in Waterloo, where a staff member tested positive on July 23.

Ontario reported 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 39,714.

Read more: Opt-out form provided for parents as Waterloo school board releases updated plans for return

This is the third day in a row Ontario has seen case counts lower than 100.

The death toll in the province remains the same at 2,782 cases as no new deaths were reported.

