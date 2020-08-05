Public health reported four new cases of the coronavirus in New Brunswick on Wednesday.
According to the province, the new cases all involve temporary foreign workers between 30 and 39 who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating prior to taking up their jobs in the Miramichi.
Read more: N.B. Chief Electoral Officer says masks to be mandatory at election polls but not enforced“On day 10 these four workers were tested and subsequently diagnosed. They will continue to self-isolate until cleared by Public Health,” the province said in a news release.The new cases are considered Zone 7 because the individuals were to work in the Miramichi region.
Read more: New Brunswick reports no active cases of COVID-19“Self-isolation at the time of diagnosis is the goal, which means the risk of transmission is the lowest it can possibly be, limiting the number of cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Our protocols are working.”The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick is 174 and 168 people have recovered, according to the province.There have been two deaths and there are four active cases. As of Wednesday, 53,699 tests have been conducted.
