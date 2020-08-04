Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto

A man has critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Tuesday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street West, just west of Dovercourt Road, before 7 p.m.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Toronto police said officers were searching for a male suspect who was last seen wearing red shorts and a dark-coloured t-shirt.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments