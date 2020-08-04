Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A man has critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Bloor Street West, just west of Dovercourt Road, before 7 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said officers were searching for a male suspect who was last seen wearing red shorts and a dark-coloured t-shirt.

