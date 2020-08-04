Menu

Health

Possible COVID-19 transmission through 2 stores in Regina: SHA

By Thomas Piller Global News
The SHA is advising people who visited two businesses in Regina to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last date they visited the stores.
The SHA is advising people who visited two businesses in Regina to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last date they visited the stores. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

An advisory has been issued for possible COVID-19 transmission through two stores in Regina last week.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) issued the alert on Tuesday.

Read more: Saskatchewan residents least willing to be vaccinated for coronavirus: Angus Reid poll

According to a press release, if health officials are uncertain that they have identified all known close contacts during a contact investigation, they may take further action to notify the community about possible locations where individuals with COVID-19 may have attended while infectious.

SHA said the advisory applies for those at the business at the following times:

  • Best Buy between 1-4 p.m. on July 28; and
  • Cellicon in Cornwall Centre between 4-5 p.m. on July 29.

Although the risk of transmission was considered low, SHA advised people who visited the stores to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for two weeks from the last date they attended.

Small business advocate calls for more support during reopening
Small business advocate calls for more support during reopening

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

