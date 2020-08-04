Canada sees 343 new coronavirus cases as global infections top 18.4 million

Send this page to someone via email

Canada reported 343 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as the number of cases worldwide topped 18.4 million.

The country has now seen more than 117,600 cases of the virus since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Provincial and territorial health authorities also confirmed another 11 people have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more: Canada sees 478 new coronavirus infections as world case count nears 17 million

A number of the provinces reported several days worth of COVID-19 case data following the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Health officials in Ontario said the province recorded 88 new cases of the virus on Monday and another 91 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Another four people have also died as a result of COVID-19 in Ontario, officials said.

So far, the province has conducted more than 2.2 million tests for the virus, and 35,601 people have recovered from infections.

Meanwhile in Quebec — the province hit hardest by the pandemic — 123 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday.

Health officials said two more people had also died of the virus, bringing the provinces’ death toll to 5,685.

Quebec health authorities have conducted a total of 1,253,880 tests for the novel coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 50,866 people have recovered from the illness in the province.

1:38 Coronavirus: Tam agrees with Fauci, warns vaccine will not be a ‘silver bullet’ but there is reason for ‘cautious optimism’ Coronavirus: Tam agrees with Fauci, warns vaccine will not be a ‘silver bullet’ but there is reason for ‘cautious optimism’

In Manitoba, 27 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total case count to 441.

Story continues below advertisement

But health officials said no additional deaths had occurred.

Thus far, health officials have tested 93,995 people in Manitoba for COVID-19, and 341 people have recovered after falling ill.

Saskatchewan reported nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The province has now seen a total of 1,368 infections.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials said the province’s death toll remained at eight.

Since the pandemic began, more than 93,900 in Saskatchewan have been tested for COVID-19 and 1,097 people have recovered from the virus.

6:24 Coronavirus: Dr. Tam addresses limitations of government’s COVID-19 tracing app Coronavirus: Dr. Tam addresses limitations of government’s COVID-19 tracing app

Health authorities in Alberta said 303 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province since July 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said 97 new cases were identified on Friday, 67 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday and 65 were reported on Tuesday.

The province also said five people had died since Friday, bringing the total death toll to 201 in Alberta.

More than 9,700 people have recovered from COVID-19 infections in Alberta and 720,131 tests have been administered.

In British Columbia, health authorities said 28 new COVID-19 infections had been confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 3,787.

Health officials said no more people had died of the virus.

Thirty-six of the province’s total cases are considered “epidemiologically linked,” meaning they have not been confirmed by laboratory tests.

A total of 3,273 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

2:35 Coronavirus: Dr. Tam says ‘layers of protection’ needed for back-to-school safety Coronavirus: Dr. Tam says ‘layers of protection’ needed for back-to-school safety

Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday or any new deaths associated with the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

In PEI, 65,568 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus and 36 people have recovered.

Health authorities in Nova Scotia said a total of 65,568 tests for the virus have been administered and 1,005 people have recovered after becoming ill with COVID-19.

In New Brunswick, health officials said 53,401 people have been tested for the virus 168 have recovered.

Newfoundland did not report any new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday either, meaning the province’s case count remained at 266.

So far, a total of 17,807 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in Newfoundland and 260 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

4:30 Coronavirus: Alberta Grade 4-12 students, teachers to wear masks when schools reopen in fall Coronavirus: Alberta Grade 4-12 students, teachers to wear masks when schools reopen in fall

Yukon health officials said no new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday and no deaths associated with the virus had occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

The territory has tested 1,740 people for the novel coronavirus and 11 people have recovered from infections.

The Northwest Territories did not report any new cases or deaths on Tuesday either.

The territory has seen five cases of the virus, all of which are considered recovered.

A total of 3,339 tests for the novel coronavirus have been administered in the Northwest Territories.

Nunavut has yet to see a confirmed case of COVID-19.

18.4 million cases world wide

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 18.4 million by Tuesday evening.

According to a tally from John’s Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases across the globe by 8 p.m. ET was 18,445,787.

Since the virus was first detected, it has claimed 697,998 lives.

The United States remained the epicentre of the virus on Tuesday, with 4,763,746 confirmed infections.

COVID-19 has killed 156,668 people in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement