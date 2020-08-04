Huron-Perth health unit closes Millbank, Ont., restaurant temporarily after linked COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

A bakery and restaurant in Perth East has been closed temporarily by the region’s health unit after a positive case of COVID-19 associated with the business.

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health said Tuesday that Anna Mae’s Bakery and Restaurant in Millbank, Ont., would be closed as a public health investigation was conducted.

Risk to the public from the case was low, and health officials said the business owners supported the decision to close and were being fully cooperative.

Read more: Thousands of Ontario renters brace for evictions as Landlord and Tenant Board reopens Tuesday

The business, first opened in 1978, describes itself as a “family owned and operated Mennonite restaurant and bakery” on its website.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A page on the business’ website details the steps the owners have taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including increased sanitation, contactless pickup, and plexiglass barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, both in Perth East. The area is home to all five of the region’s known active cases.

In a media release issued Sunday, the health unit reported that the cases in Perth East were linked to the region’s Low German speaking communities.

“All cases in Perth East are self-isolating and contract tracing is being done with the support of the leadership of the local Low German speaking community,” the health unit said.

Such communities have been seeing an increase in cases across southwestern Ontario, including in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex.

1:35 Coronavirus: Ontario provides $2M to convert apple farming technology into PPE sanitizer Coronavirus: Ontario provides $2M to convert apple farming technology into PPE sanitizer