Saskatchewan reports 9 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Tuesday.

Health officials said there were nine new cases across the province, with the overall total growing to 1,368 since the first case was reported in March.

Read more: Saskatchewan government releases its Safe Schools Plan for fall return

Most of the new cases are located in the Regina region with four. The Saskatoon region had two new cases while the northwest, north-central, and southwest regions each had one.

The government launched a new COVID-19 map on Tuesday with 13 new regions that do not have the same geographic boundaries as the previous six regions.

Fourteen people are currently in hospital — seven are receiving in-patient care and seven are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Eight more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,097.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 253 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 688 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Aug. 3. The previous day there were 1,170 tests.

To date, nearly 104,280 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.