Traffic

Cyclist in hospital after being hit by wood hanging from truck on Sea to Sky Highway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 2:46 pm
Todd Nickel tweeted out this photo of what he says hit him as he was cycling on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday morning.
Todd Nickel tweeted out this photo of what he says hit him as he was cycling on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday morning. @toddnickel

A cyclist says he is now recovering in hospital from multiple injuries after being struck on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday.

Todd Nickel tweeted that he is in Lions Gate Hospital with eight broken ribs, a broken clavicle, scapula, and a punctured lung. He says he is very angry but happy to be alive.

According to Squamish RCMP, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday south of Furry Creek.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

Read more: Sea-to-Sky Highway reopened after 2 hurt in serious crash: Squamish RCMP

According to Nickel’s tweet, a truck was transporting wood that was sticking out from the side of the vehicle box. Nickel said that hit him at 80 km/h.

Global News has reached out to Nickel and RCMP for more details.

Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures
Fatal Sea-to-Sky accident renews calls for more safety measures

Squamish RCMP said in a tweet the Sea to Sky Highway region was very busy during the B.C. Day weekend.

