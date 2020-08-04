Cyclist in hospital after being hit by wood hanging from truck on Sea to Sky Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist says he is now recovering in hospital from multiple injuries after being struck on the Sea to Sky Highway Sunday.

Todd Nickel tweeted that he is in Lions Gate Hospital with eight broken ribs, a broken clavicle, scapula, and a punctured lung. He says he is very angry but happy to be alive.

According to Squamish RCMP, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday south of Furry Creek.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

According to Nickel’s tweet, a truck was transporting wood that was sticking out from the side of the vehicle box. Nickel said that hit him at 80 km/h.

Global News has reached out to Nickel and RCMP for more details.

Squamish RCMP said in a tweet the Sea to Sky Highway region was very busy during the B.C. Day weekend.

We have been out all weekend and will continue into today… only word for the entire Sea to Sky is jam-packed everywhere we went. Picture was Cat Lake yesterday where we spent time pouring out liquor on the beach and docks. #BESMARTBESAFE #ThisIsWhereWELive pic.twitter.com/r1D9tGnzg5 — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) August 3, 2020

