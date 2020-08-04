4 families displaced after fire rips through north-end Halifax townhouse

Send this page to someone via email

Four families have been left with nothing after fire tore through a multi-complex townhouse in Halifax’s north end Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) says they were called to 3214 Barrington St. at around 9 a.m.

Crews arrived and encountered a working fire in one of the townhouses.

“The crews did a great job pushing quickly to get in there and knock that fire down, but fire did extend out the back of the building and up into the roof area,” said HRFE Deputy Chief Dave Meldrum.

He said there were no serious injuries, but one woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“At this time what I can tell you is that the building has been searched, there are no other occupants inside,” Meldrum said Tuesday morning.

Myra Johnson, who lives close to the building that caught fire, says the fire exploded without warning.

“It went right up,” she said. “Through the sides of the house, everything. There was no warning at all.”

“Everybody’s all right, which is a good thing,” Johnson says.

Barrington Street between Duffus and Richmond streets was closed for much of Tuesday as crews inspected the building for hot spots and investigated the fire’s cause.

A drone could be seen flying overhead for much of the morning, surveying the damage.

Halifax Transit posted a bus nearby to provide temporary shelter to those impacted.

A GoFundMe page was quickly set up and has raised thousands of dollars for the four families who lost all their belongings.

“Money will not solve everything but it will provide a financial and morale boost and aid these families in getting their life back on track,” the page reads.