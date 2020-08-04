1 new coronavirus case in Ottawa on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa added one new case of the novel coronavirus to its total on Tuesday, according to the provincial database, marking the second consecutive day of single-digit increases following weeks of surging test results.

Ottawa now stands at 2,560 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains unchanged at 264 as of Tuesday.

The latest daily report follows four new cases recorded locally on Monday, the Civic Holiday in Ontario.

Over the long weekend, some of the city’s testing centres were closed. While the Brewer Assessment Centre remained open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day, the Moodie Care Centre only reopened on Monday while the Heron Care Centre was closed until Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s figures mirrored similar drop-offs in new cases across the province, with Ontario reporting fewer than 100 new cases on both Monday and Tuesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Heading into the long weekend, Ottawa’s coronavirus case count stood at 2,522 following weeks of daily double-digit increases in the total number of cases locally.

With cases of the coronavirus surging in Ottawa since mid-July, local health officials have urged residents to get “back to basics” to flatten the curve again.

Ottawa Public Health will release its complete daily report on local coronavirus figures, including age breakdowns, hospitalizations and outbreaks, later Tuesday afternoon.