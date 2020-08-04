Guelph’s Catholic school board chair resigns following social media posts

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s Catholic school board says the longtime chair of its board of trustees has resigned following social media posts that he allegedly made which had a “racist and discriminatory” tone.

The Wellington Catholic District School Board says during a meeting on Friday, Marino Gazzola agreed to step down as chair of the board.

During that meeting, the trustees also moved to disassociate themselves from the actions of Gazzola.

“The board strongly disavows the racist and discriminatory tone of the posts, which do not reflect the values or views of the board,” vice-chair Victoria Dupuis said in a statement.

The board didn’t address what the posts said or showed, but the trustees issued an apology.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt such incidents cause and thank everyone who has reached out to share their concerns and feedback,” Dupuis said.

Gazzola, a former police officer, has served as a trustee with Wellington Catholic since 1990 and has held the role as chair for 17 years.

Global News has reached out to Gazzola and the board for comment, but we have not heard back.