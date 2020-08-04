Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Economy

Montreal-based Tristan latest Canadian fashion retailer to seek creditor protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Tristan storefront on Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal shows in-store discounts. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2020.
A Tristan storefront on Ste-Catherine Street in Montreal shows in-store discounts. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2020. Annabelle Olivier/Global News

Montreal-based retailer Boutique Tristan & Iseut Inc. is seeking creditor protection.

The company behind the Tristan fashion brand filed a notice of intention on July 21 to file a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, according to documents posted online by trustee MNP Ltd.

Read more: Reitmans closing Thyme Maternity, Addition Elle brands amid restructuring

MNP says the notice is often the first stage of a restructuring process, and protects companies from creditors until they can create a plan to reorganize.

Tristan joins other Canadian retailers, such as Frank and Oak. Reitmans and Aldo Group, that have filed for some form of creditor protection in recent months.

Read more: Coronavirus: Frank and Oak latest Canadian clothing retailer to file for creditor protection

The company, founded in 1973, had long promoted that up to 30 per cent of its clothing was Canadian-made.

More recently, Tristan has been manufacturing face shields for use as protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
