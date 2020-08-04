2-year-old boy, mom die after murder-suicide attempt in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the deaths of a mom and two-year-old boy from a home in Waterloo on Friday.

Police say emergency services were called to a home on Forsyth Drive at around 9 a.m.

Read more: Police charge suspect with aggravated assault in Waterloo stabbing

Officers found the pair in medical distress. Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the woman and toddler before they were transported to hospital.

Police say on Sunday, the two-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, while the woman died a day later.

They say the child’s death is being investigated as a homicide while the woman died from self-inflicted injuries.

Read more: 9 prowling incidents reported in Waterloo University District over past 4 months

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing; however, they are not seeking any other suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts, Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868, and the Trans Lifeline 1-877-330-6366 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.