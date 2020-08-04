Ontario reports 88 coronavirus cases Monday, 91 cases Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported lower than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus each of the past two days, with 88 on Monday and 91 on Tuesday.

“Today, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting fiver or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter, adding that over 42,000 additional tests were conducted over the previous two days.

A total of 35,601 cases are considered resolved, an increase of 242 since Sunday. The total number of cases now stands at 39,268.

Four new deaths were also announced on Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,792.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 78, with 28 in intensive care and 15 on a ventilator.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. the previous day for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

18,433 people are male

20,896 people are female

2,324 people are 19 and under

12,140 people are 20 to 39

11,919 people are 40 to 59

7,195 people are 60 to 79

6,043 people are 80 and over

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,845 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. That figure has remained steady over the past several days.

There are currently 23 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 11 active cases among long-term care residents and 40 among staff.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

