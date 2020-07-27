Coronavirus July 27 2020 12:29pm 07:09 How close are we to developing a coronavirus vaccine? Dr. Isaac Bogoch joined Global News at Noon and took a look at the latest developments in the search for a coronavirus vaccine. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7221625/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7221625/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?