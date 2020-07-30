Global News Morning Toronto July 30 2020 9:31am 04:36 Why hasn’t Canada pre-ordered a COVID-19 vaccine? Epidemiologist Amir Attaran explains why Canada could be hesitating to pre-order potential COVID-19 vaccines when other nations around the world already have. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7234339/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7234339/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?