Police investigating after car crashes into parked trailer in Montreal’s west end

A car was crushed after crashing into a parked trailer in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the car involved was heading south on Thimens Street in the borough when it veered off the road and “finished its race towards the trailer,” which was stationed in the parking lot of a nearby business.

After sliding beneath the structure, the car was crushed. Its two passengers, both in their mid-20s according to Bergeron, have been taken to hospital. They are now in “very serious” but stable condition, he said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police are now investigating the incident. Bergeron said it’s still unclear what caused the crash, citing both fatigue and speed as potential factors.

