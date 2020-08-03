Okanagan Highland Dancers join dance-a-thon fundraiser

Okanagan Highland dancers will be joining dancers from across the country to raise funds for Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone while keeping traditions alive.

“This year is our first year doing it and we decided to do it in order to give back especially because the demand for the food bank and the kids help phone has been extreme this year,” said Cheryl Rosborough, Aviemore School of Highland Dance.

Highland dance studios from across the country including Kamloops, Penticton and Kelowna will join Vernon’s Aviemore School of Highland Dance in a 24-hour dance-a-thon fundraiser. Videos of the dances will be submitted for spectators to take in online. They’ll then be able to donate money to raise the funds. All this while keeping dancers skills sharp after so many competitions have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping interest in highland dancing is a difficult thing in the best of times it’s a very unique type of dance,” said Rosborough. “So we decided instead of online competitions the better idea would be to get the kids involved and help in our community.”

Rosborough and her dancers in Vernon have set their sights high for fundraising, they are hoping to raise $1,000 as a team and Canada wide they are hoping to raise $30,000.

Tune into the dance-a-thon Saturday, Aug. 15 to see the videos as the Canada-wide dancers unite on their Facebook Page