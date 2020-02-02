Kelowna event serves up a taste of diversity to hundreds

Send this page to someone via email

Without stepping foot in an airplane, hundreds of people visited 18 countries Saturday night.

The 15th annual Global Citizen Taste of Home event in Kelowna featured food, games, dance and more from around the world.

“We are a multicultural country and we value our ability to be welcoming to others,” said organizer Joyce Brinkerhoff.

“We are very diverse.”

The diversity was reflected in the many flavours served up in the form of signature dishes symbolizing people’s home countries and a feast for the eyes on stage in the form of traditional dances.

