Tyra Banks named new host of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ replacing Tom Bergeron

Tyra Banks has been named the new host of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) following the announcement that longtime host Tom Bergeron would be replaced.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews would be replaced as ABC and BBC Productions, the companies that produce the series, headed in a “new creative direction.”

Banks will take over as host for the dance competition series and also act as executive producer of the reality show when it starts its 29th season.

The official DWTS Twitter account shared the news on social media, writing: “Please join us in welcoming @TyraBanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times!”

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Banks, 46, said in a statement released by ABC and production group BBC Studios on Tuesday. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.

“Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats,” Banks added.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said: “Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars — we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make DWTS a success.

“As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our DWTS stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favourite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

On Monday, Bergeron announced that he will not be returning to his DWTS hosting duties after 15 years in the role.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” Bergeron tweeted. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” ABC and BBC productions said in a joint statement.

The companies also announced that Bergeron’s co-host Andrews will not be returning.

“Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humour has become a hallmark of the show,” the statement added.

Bergeron had been the host of Dancing With the Stars since 2005, and Andrews joined him in 2014.

Banks hosted and executive produced America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. She also hosted America’s Got Talent from 2017 to 2018.

