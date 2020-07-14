Tom Bergeron to be replaced as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

Tom Bergeron will not be returning to Dancing With the Stars after 28 seasons of hosting the dancing competition series.

He broke the news on Monday that he will not be returning to his hosting duties after 15 years in the role.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” Bergeron tweeted. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

The decision comes as ABC and BBC Productions, the companies that produce the series, say they are headed in a “new creative direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The companies also announced that Bergeron’s co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning.

“Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humour has become a hallmark of the show,” the statement added.

Bergeron had been the host of Dancing With the Stars since 2005, and Andrews joined him in 2014.

TV hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews attend ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 23 finale at The Grove on Nov. 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images).