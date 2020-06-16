Kaitlyn Bristowe, Canadian ex-Bachelorette, heading to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to appear on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.

Bristowe joined Chris Harrison during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — EVER! and after Bachelor Nation finished re-watching her give out her final rose, the host did a virtual interview the former star.

#TheBachelorGOAT is new tonight at 8|7c on ABC. Fall in love with Kaitlyn Bristowe all over again🌹 pic.twitter.com/HVOk8Ocm8i — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) June 15, 2020

Bristowe’s boyfriend Jason Tartick joined the conversation and Harrison made jokes that he was about to propose to her on-air.

“Oh my gosh. Don’t even do this,” Bristowe said. “My stomach just sank because I was like, ‘Wait, is this happening right now?'”

She checked Tartick’s pockets to make sure there was no engagement ring box but she did find a case for his AirPods.

Harrison surprised Bristowe with a surprise question and said, “I have a very real question for you Kaitlyn. This is a question I’m so excited to ask you because, well, your life is about to change and I’m not joking.”

“What?” Kaitlyn responded in shock.

“Will you be on the next season of Dancing With the Stars?” Harrison asked her.

“OK, play it cool, Kaitlyn. Play it cool,” she told herself. “Are you serious? I’m shaking. I’m literally freaking out!” she said in excitement.

Bristowe celebrated the news with a dance party in her living room with her boyfriend Tartick.

Tartick posted a celebratory message for Bristowe on Instagram, writing, “Kaitlyn decided to forgo college to pursue dance, her dream was to always dance with professionals…5 years later from making her debut on ABC we’re heading to LA to make that dream come true.”

“Mirror ball or not, you did it again…checked another box off your bucket list! And I’m freakin’ here for it!” he added.

In 2016, Bristowe said that her previous attempts to join Dancing With the Stars were rejected after Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss had barred her entry to the reality dancing competition.

“Actually I was offered it, had the contract and Mike Fleiss told me I wasn’t allowed,” Bristowe tweeted in 2017. “He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess told me I wasn't allowed.He said he didnt want people wanting fame after his show🤔 https://t.co/nSzricohi4 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) February 27, 2017

Fleiss responded to Bristowe at the time, writing, “Kaitlyn Bristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!! #TheBachelor.”

@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!! #TheBachelor — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 28, 2017

A premiere date for the new season of Dancing With the Stars is yet to be announced.

She's been ready ✨ Watch @kaitlynbristowe take the stage during this season of #DWTS! pic.twitter.com/bzxjalNpaG — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) June 16, 2020