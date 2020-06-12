‘The Bachelor’ casts Matt James, 1st-ever Black lead, for Season 25

Send this page to someone via email

Matt James is making history after being cast as the first-ever Black lead for The Bachelor‘s Season 25.

James, a 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder, was previously set to be one of the contestants on Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette before production was halted in March and postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation as part of Clare’s season. When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor,” ABC president Karey Burke said in a news release.

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise.

“We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him,” Burke added.

The announcement comes after the Bachelor Diversity Campaign’s petition was released, which asked The Bachelor to diversify the cast on the long-running reality TV dating competition.

The petition, which was launched on Monday, said Bachelor Nation wants ABC and Warner Bros. to take actions to help combat racism, including casting a Black bachelor as the Season 25 lead.

On Friday, The Bachelor announced James as the next Bachelor on Twitter.

Over 40 seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, there has been only one Black lead — Rachel Lindsay, who was the Bachelorette in 2017.

Earlier this week, Lindsay shared a blog post calling for the “systemic racism” within the franchise to be acknowledged.

After making headlines earlier this month for speaking out in an interview with Afterbuzz, saying she can’t be “affiliated” with The Bachelor if they don’t change, Lindsay is further discussing her stance.

“Recently, I have received many questions regarding the headlines stating that I will leave the Bachelor franchise if changes to address the lack of diversity in lead roles are not established,” Lindsay began her blog post.

“You have often heard me say in interviews that I never watched any Bachelor franchise show prior to being a contestant on it. It is not because I am not a fan of reality television because I watch a good share of that on the weekly. It is because Black people know historically and presently that the show is not formatted for their success,” Lindsay wrote.

“But when I was asked to be the Bachelorette, I knew this was asking something completely different from me. I ultimately decided to be the Bachelorette because I knew this opportunity was bigger than me. I knew that I wanted to present myself to an audience that had not seen a lead of colour in this role.”

The Bachelor alum said she’s tired “of asking for change” and that the whole franchise needs a “diversity makeover.”

Lindsay suggested that the franchise begin to “cast leads that are truly interested in dating outside of their race; stop making excuses for the lack of diversity and take action to rectify the problem; diversify the producers on the show to make your contestants of colour feel more comfortable; and stop creating problematic storylines for people of colour.”

Many fans of The Bachelor took to Twitter after it was announced that James would be the next Bachelor.

the bachelor producers scrambling to cast a black lead so that people don’t cancel their racist show pic.twitter.com/w7MSmjp86L — 🥰 (@dayleysjafael) June 12, 2020

The Bachelor is BLACK for the first time since it’s 18 year/24 season run.

Why now? https://t.co/CHeY4FQmzx — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) June 12, 2020

When a whole franchise has been asking for Mike Johnson as the new Bachelor for over a year and instead we get a thirsty TikTokker. #thebachelor #mattjames pic.twitter.com/ZbyktmHxNv — Melly Gee🥂 (@Bachitcrazee) June 12, 2020

Matt already coming in clutch with the salmon blazer. I support this. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/6IcpmfoKXZ — MK (@MKsSweetTweets) June 12, 2020

In all reality, Matt James being named the next Bachelor is a game changer. But it’s sad that it took 18 years and a petition to make it happen. #TheBachelor — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) June 12, 2020

Do I think they were hoping Matt James would become the bachelor when they cast him for Clare’s season? Probably. Do I think this early announcement had everything to do with the show getting called out? ABSOLUTELY. — M (@lRlSPATTON) June 12, 2020

Matt James was announced as our new bachelor.. would have love to see @MikeJohnson1_ But WE LOVE to see CHANGE!! 💛 #itwasabouttime pic.twitter.com/av7AL7e6Qz — tatum (@villanuevatatum) June 12, 2020

Y’all the FIRST BLACK BACHELOR IS MATT JAMES. This is NOT a drill!!!!!!!! (This is also just very funny to me because he hasn’t even been in TV yet. ) But I’m still so hype like look at him🥺💃🏾🙌🏾 let me submit my application lmaoooooooo pic.twitter.com/cfvopv6eDQ — aubrey. (@aubreymariah14) June 12, 2020

Me sending in my application since Matt James is now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zJUVki0yfl — Kellie (@kellie__mariee) June 12, 2020

Proud of the Bachelor for finally casting it’s first black male lead (after 40 seasons). This is a step in the right direction, but not the only step needed. Keep pushing for better from this show we love, Bachelor Nation. #bachelor #mattjames @bachdiversity — Elizabeth (@elizanhurd) June 12, 2020

No premiere date for the new season of The Bachelor has been set.

