Man hospitalized after stabbing at Saskatoon Ramada Inn: police

Saskatoon police arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed at the Saskatoon Ramada Inn on Idylwyld Drive, Monday morning.

Officers arrived at the hotel, in the 800 block of Idylwyld Drive North, shortly before 9 a.m. after a report that a man was stabbed, according to a statement.

Police arrested a suspect, who remains in custody.

Medavie Health Services West paramedics brought the victim to hospital and he is listed as being in stable condition.

Medavie staff also treated the suspect for minor injuries.

A police watch commander confirmed both people involved are adults but wouldn’t provide any further information.

The investigation is ongoing.