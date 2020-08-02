Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police use Taser to disarm woman ‘in extreme mental distress’

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 12:14 pm
Additional 8 Saskatoon police officers approved during budget talks
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday morning. File / Global News

A fight between a woman and her daughter ended with Saskatoon police using a Taser on the younger woman after they say she raised a “hatchet to the police.”

Officers received a call about a domestic disturbance shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a statement.

They arrived at a residence in the 3900 block of Miller Avenue, where the mother told officers her daughter was in extreme mental distress.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating city’s 8th homicide of 2020

Police say the daughter carried a hatchet and did not drop it despite being asked to drop it several times.

Police say an officer Tased her when she “raised the hatchet” and police arrested her without further incident.

A watch commander declined to clarify how the young woman presented the weapon and did not provide the ages of the mother and daughter.

Police took the young woman to hospital for a mental health assessment and have not laid any charges.

