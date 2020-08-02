Menu

Canada

Kosovo prime minister says he has tested positive for coronavirus

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 2, 2020 7:19 pm
Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti talks to media outside the parliament building in Pristina, Kosovo, June 3, 2020.
Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti talks to media outside the parliament building in Pristina, Kosovo, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Laura Hasani/File Photo

PRISTINA  – Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks.

“I don’t have symptoms except a very mild cough,” Hoti said on his Facebook page.

Read more: Canada reports 4 new deaths, 267 more coronavirus cases

Hoti’s government has faced criticism for not doing enough to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the small Balkan country reporting a sharp increase in cases in the past few days — including 13 deaths on Sunday.

Around 9,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus and 249 have died since mid-March, when the first cases with the virus were reported in the small Balkan country.

© 2020 Reuters
