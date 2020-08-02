Canada reports 4 new deaths, 267 more coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added at least 267 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, as well as four more deaths.

The new numbers bring the country’s total case count and death toll to 116,818 and 8,945, respectively.

A total of 101,574 people — or 88 per cent of all those diagnosed in Canada — have recovered from COVID-19, while over 4.8 million tests have been administered.

2/8 #COVID19 has resulted in many changes to our daily lives. You’re not alone if you’re feeling a range of emotions + challenges in maintaining your emotional and psychological well-being – we can overcome these challenges together. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 2, 2020

4/8 #TakeThatStep to access #MentalHealth supports and resources that are available to help. @CdnTogether Wellness Portal offers a wide range of resources and support for mental wellness and substance use issues for Canadians. — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) August 2, 2020

In a statement Sunday, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam encouraged Canadians to take care of their mental health during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has resulted in many changes to our daily lives. You’re not alone if you’re feeling a range of emotions (and) challenges in maintaining your emotional and psychological well-being — we can overcome these challenges together,” read a tweet from Tam.

“There are many things we can do to take care of our mental health and it’s especially important to do so during the pandemic.”

Sunday’s COVID-19 update was limited, due to only seven provinces — and none of the territories — releasing new virus data on the weekends.

Manitoban public health officials announced 18 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday morning, the province’s largest daily increase since April 6.

The new numbers have been omitted from Global News tally — which only includes lab-confirmed cases — until the province specifies whether they are lab-confirmed or probable cases.

Ontario and Quebec reported the highest number of lab-confirmed infections across all provinces on Sunday, with more than 100 new cases from both.

Ontario announced 116 new cases and one new death on Sunday. As of Aug. 2, the province has seen 39,449 confirmed cases and 2,778 deaths from the virus.

Quebec, the hardest-hit province in Canada, reported 141 new cases Sunday. Three new deaths were also announced by the province — two of which had occurred before July 25, however.

The new numbers bring Quebec’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 59,599 and its death toll to 5,681. Over 85 per cent, or 50,886 people, have recovered from the virus in the province.

Saskatchewan health authorities reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, raising the provincial total to 1,342 confirmed cases. The province has also seen 18 deaths from the virus.

Nova Scotia also reported two new cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing its total to 1,071. No new cases were announced in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, the other provinces that released updates on Sunday.

As of Friday, British Columbia has recorded 3,609 diagnoses — plus 32 cases not confirmed through testing but considered epidemiologically linked — and 195 fatalities.

Alberta has had significantly more cases at 10,843, though it has claimed far fewer lives proportionately, at 196.

P.E.I. has had 36 cases, all of which have recovered, according to provincial health data.

As of Friday’s data, all but three of Yukon’s 14 confirmed cases had recovered. The five cases in the Northwest Territories have recovered, and no cases have been diagnosed in Nunavut.

Around the world, and particularly in the U.S., the virus is continuing to spread rapidly. A running tally by Johns Hopkins University shows nearly 17.9 million people have been diagnosed, and nearly 687,000 people have succumbed to the illness globally.

–With files from Kerri Breen