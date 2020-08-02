Ontario reports 116 new coronavirus cases, 1 death as active cases continue to decline

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 39,449.

“Locally, 27 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter, adding that over 30,000 additional tests have been conducted.

Twenty cases are from York Region, 16 from Ottawa, 14 from Peel Region, 14 from Chatham-Kent, 13 from Windsor-Essex, and 9 from Toronto.

A total of 35,359 cases are considered resolved, an increase of 122. That figure means the number of active cases decreased by six. Saturday’s report also marked a decrease in the number of active cases — by 39.

One new death was also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,778.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

18,339 people are male

20,813 people are female

2,275 people are 19 and under

12,075 people are 20 to 39

11,873 people are 40 to 59

7,180 people are 60 to 79

6,038 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

