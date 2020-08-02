Three arrested after armed robbery on Hollis Street

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say one man and two youths are facing robbery and weapons charges after police responded to a report of an armed robbery at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of Hollis Street in Halifax.

Police say three males wearing masks entered a business, took cash and merchandise before fleeing in a car. Police say at least one had a firearm.

There were no injuries related to the robbery, according to police.

Police say after witnesses were interviewed, the car was found on Olive Street in Bedford.

Three suspects inside the residence were arrested and the house was searched.

The suspects are set to appear in court at a later date to face robbery and weapons-related charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

