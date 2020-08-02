Menu

Crime

Three arrested after armed robbery on Hollis Street

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 9:33 am
Halifax Regional Police arrested three males after a reported armed robbery at a Hollis Street business on Aug 1.
Halifax Regional Police arrested three males after a reported armed robbery at a Hollis Street business on Aug 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police say one man and two youths are facing robbery and weapons charges after police responded to a report of an armed robbery at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, in the 1800 block of Hollis Street in Halifax.

Police say three males wearing masks entered a business, took cash and merchandise before fleeing in a car. Police say at least one had a firearm.

There were no injuries related to the robbery, according to police.

Read more: Halifax police investigating weapons call on Cunard Street

Police say after witnesses were interviewed, the car was found on Olive Street in Bedford.

Three suspects inside the residence were arrested and the house was searched.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects are set to appear in court at a later date to face robbery and weapons-related charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

