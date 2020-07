Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating a weapons call on Cunard Street Thursday.

As of 4:20 p.m., police were on the scene in the 6000 block of Cunard Street.

Details are scarce but police say an adult woman is being checked out by paramedics.

Police not disclose the nature of her injuries but say they are not considered to be life-threatening.

