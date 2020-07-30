New Glasgow police investigate after 4 children were left in hot vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating after four children were left in a vehicle unattended amid an Atlantic Canada-wide heatwave on Wednesday.

Officer responded to a distress call that four young children were left in a blue Volkswagen at the parking lot of the Walmart in New Glasgow.

The young children ranged from ages one to nine years old.

Some windows in the vehicle were rolled down, police said.

Paramedics immediately responded to the scene and transported all four of the children to the Aberdeen Hospital as a precaution. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

“On a very humid day like (Wednesday), the temperature inside your vehicle becomes extremely hot, extremely fast and deadly,” said Const. Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

“It only takes 20 minutes for the interior of a vehicle to reach extreme temperatures — even on days that seem relatively mild.” Tweet This

The incident comes as including Nova Scotia was in the depths of a day-long heatwave, where the humidex made it feel like it was 39 C in some areas of the province on Wednesday.

New Glasgow police continue to investigate.