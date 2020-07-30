Menu

Crime

New Glasgow police investigate after 4 children were left in hot vehicle

By Alexander Quon Global News
FILE: Four children were rescued from a hot car on Wednesday in New Glasgow, N.S.
FILE: Four children were rescued from a hot car on Wednesday in New Glasgow, N.S. File image

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., are investigating after four children were left in a vehicle unattended amid an Atlantic Canada-wide heatwave on Wednesday.

Officer responded to a distress call that four young children were left in a blue Volkswagen at the parking lot of the Walmart in New Glasgow.

Read more: Dog owner fined for leaving Corgi inside car on a hot day: N.S. RCMP

The young children ranged from ages one to nine years old.

Some windows in the vehicle were rolled down, police said.

Paramedics immediately responded to the scene and transported all four of the children to the Aberdeen Hospital as a precaution. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

“On a very humid day like (Wednesday), the temperature inside your vehicle becomes extremely hot, extremely fast and deadly,” said Const. Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

“It only takes 20 minutes for the interior of a vehicle to reach extreme temperatures — even on days that seem relatively mild.”

Officer’s body cam captures tense rescue of small child from inside a hot car
Officer’s body cam captures tense rescue of small child from inside a hot car

The incident comes as including Nova Scotia was in the depths of a day-long heatwave, where the humidex made it feel like it was 39 C in some areas of the province on Wednesday.

New Glasgow police continue to investigate.

CrimeAtlantic CanadaNova Scotia CrimeHot CarNew GlasgowNew Glasgow Regional PoliceRising Temperatureschildren left in hot vehicle
