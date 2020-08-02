Vancouver police searching for missing woman with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 77-year-old female who suffers from dementia.

Teresa Gabriel was last seen at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the area of East 45th Avenue and Tyne Street.

Ms. Gabriel is an Asian female, 5’ tall with a medium build. She has shoulder length gray and brown hair, and is believed to have been wearing black tights with orange triangles, subtle plaid patterned black and blue jacket with a blue collar, and black runners. She wears a yellow ID tag around her neck with her address and phone number on it.

Ms. Gabriel left her home to go for a walk and did not return. She is described as a slow walker who does not travel long distances. She is not familiar with transit, and does not travel around Vancouver on her own. Her primary language is Tagalog and her English is very limited, so she may not feel comfortable asking for assistance.

Anyone who sees Teresa Gabriel is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.