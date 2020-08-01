Menu

Crime

Vancouver man pleads for return of sentimental soap box racer

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 6:19 pm
Ian White is hoping you can help him recover the soap box derby racer he built with this dad in the 1990s.
Ian White is hoping you can help him recover the soap box derby racer he built with this dad in the 1990s.

A Vancouver man is hoping you can help him find a priceless family heirloom, pilfered from his Kitsilano garage overnight.

“It’s definitely not a collector’s item, there’s no value for it on the market,” Ian White told Global News.

Read more: B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her late mom’s recorded voice

The missing item: a 23-year-old, hand-made soap box derby racer.

White built the racer with his dad in the 1990s and competed with it for three years, starting at age nine.

B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her deceased mom’s recorded voice
B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her deceased mom’s recorded voice

“(As a kid) my dad and I were always talking about Formula 1 and racing in general,” he said.

“Building our own car and being able to race it not too far away … it definitely means a lot.”

Trending Stories

Read more: He built this go-kart with his grandpa. Now he’s urging a thief to bring it back

White said he had been recently contemplating fixing up the bright blue and green racer, emblazoned with the number ’54’ to keep it indoors as an art piece.

That option drove off into the night on Friday, along with many attached memories.

Abbotsford police search for stolen go-kart
Abbotsford police search for stolen go-kart

White says he believes the culprits were casing his neighbourhood, near Arbutus Street and 16th Avenue ahead of the theft, and that he’s now seen some security footage of the act in progress.

“I kind of saw them drive by, scouting a little bit,” he said.

“It seemed very planned, organized.”

Read more: Social media saves the day for Langley boys after thieves pilfer midget race cars

White said he still can’t figure out why someone would take the racer, saying it was the least valuable item in the garage.

He said it’s worth less than $50 as scrap materials, and believes another parent would be unlikely to buy it, either.

White said with COVID-19, he knows finding his lost racer is likely not a top priority for most, but is hoping someone with a keen pair of eyes may spot it anyway.

