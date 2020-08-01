Menu

Canada

Canadians donated far less to federal political parties in height of coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2020 2:09 pm
Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MP's returned to the House of Commons for a second day in a row to deal with another round of COVID-19 measures.
Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MP's returned to the House of Commons for a second day in a row to deal with another round of COVID-19 measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Newly released figures show federal political parties are seeing a significant drop in donations this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives and pocket books of Canadians.

Second quarter financial returns released by Elections Canada this week show the Liberals, Conservatives and NDP took in less money between April and June — when the economy was virtually shut down and Canadians were hunkered in their homes to avoid catching COVID-19 — than during the same period two years ago.

But despite the significant financial impacts the pandemic has had on many Canadians, political donations have not entirely dried up.

Read more: Coronavirus: Trudeau announces plans for end of CERB, transition to EI

The Conservatives pulled in $4 million in the second quarter of this year, down from $6 million raised in the same time period in 2018, the last non-election year.

The Liberals took in $2.6 million, down from $3.1 million in 2018, and the NDP received $1.3 million compared to just $964,000 two years ago.

The Bloc and Green parties, meanwhile, saw increases in their donations compared to 2018, with the Green party taking in $721,000 in second quarter, up from $572,000, and the Bloc receiving $134,000, up from a meagre $44,000 two years ago.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
