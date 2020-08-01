Recipe: B.C. strawberry sorbet

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh strawberries make a great addition to any dessert. Chef Gus Stieffenhofer from Published on Main shows us how to incorporate B.C. berries into an elegant sorbet.

Dessert components

Strawberry creameux

Poached Rhubarb

Rhubarb gel

Strawberry sorbet

Sorrel ice cream

Fresh strawberry

Strawberry Creameux

Ingredients

2 kg cream

8 sheets of gelatin

440 g strawberry inspiration chocolate (valrona)

Method

Bring cream to a boil and melt in chocolate Soften gelatin Fold in gelatin and let chill. Once set, paddle until smooth and fill into a piping bag.

Poached Rhubarb

Ingredients

1 kg Rhubarb

500 g sugar

500 g water

3 cinnamon sticks

5 cloves

1 vanilla bean

1 knob ginger

Method

Bring all items except rhubarb up to a boil. Once all the flavors have infused, add rhubarb and poach over low heat until tender, but not mush. Cool rapidly and strain liquid. Store in poaching liquid.

Rhubarb gel

Ingredients

500 g rhubarb poaching liquid

5 g agar-agar

Method

Blend agar and liquid and bring up to the boil. Boil for 1 minute, then cast into a container and allow to set. Once set, blend until smooth and homogeneous.

Strawberry sorbet

Ingredients

1 kg strawberry

Simple Syrup (1:1 water-sugar ratio)

Method

Compress strawberry overnight to break down cell walls Adjust Brix to 22 using a refractometer and syrup. Spin in your ice cream machine.

Sorrel sorbet

Ingredients

350 g water

200 g sugar

95 g glucose powder

200 g sorrel juice

430 g sour cream

Method

Combine first ingredients and bring up to a boil, then cool. Blend remaining ingredients and spin in your ice cream machine.

White chocolate bread crumb

Ingredients

100 g butter

100 g panko bread crumb

3 g salt

100 g white chocolate

Method

Melt butter and add panko. Stir over medium heat until well caramelized and butter is brown and nutty. Add salt and white chocolate and cook until white chocolate is caramelized, 2-3 minutes. Strain off fat, and dry on a paper towel. Store in an airtight container.

