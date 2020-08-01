Recipe: B.C. strawberry sorbet

Fresh strawberries make a great addition to any dessert. Chef Gus Stieffenhofer from Published on Main shows us how to incorporate B.C. berries into an elegant sorbet.
Dessert components
- Strawberry creameux
- Poached Rhubarb
- Rhubarb gel
- Strawberry sorbet
- Sorrel ice cream
- Fresh strawberry
Strawberry Creameux
Ingredients
- 2 kg cream
- 8 sheets of gelatin
- 440 g strawberry inspiration chocolate (valrona)
Method
- Bring cream to a boil and melt in chocolate
- Soften gelatin
- Fold in gelatin and let chill.
- Once set, paddle until smooth and fill into a piping bag.
Poached Rhubarb
Ingredients
- 1 kg Rhubarb
- 500 g sugar
- 500 g water
- 3 cinnamon sticks
- 5 cloves
- 1 vanilla bean
- 1 knob ginger
Method
- Bring all items except rhubarb up to a boil.
- Once all the flavors have infused, add rhubarb and poach over low heat until tender, but not mush.
- Cool rapidly and strain liquid. Store in poaching liquid.
Rhubarb gel
Ingredients
- 500 g rhubarb poaching liquid
- 5 g agar-agar
Method
- Blend agar and liquid and bring up to the boil.
- Boil for 1 minute, then cast into a container and allow to set.
- Once set, blend until smooth and homogeneous.
Strawberry sorbet
Ingredients
- 1 kg strawberry
- Simple Syrup (1:1 water-sugar ratio)
Method
- Compress strawberry overnight to break down cell walls
- Adjust Brix to 22 using a refractometer and syrup.
- Spin in your ice cream machine.
Sorrel sorbet
Ingredients
- 350 g water
- 200 g sugar
- 95 g glucose powder
- 200 g sorrel juice
- 430 g sour cream
Method
- Combine first ingredients and bring up to a boil, then cool.
- Blend remaining ingredients and spin in your ice cream machine.
White chocolate bread crumb
Ingredients
- 100 g butter
- 100 g panko bread crumb
- 3 g salt
- 100 g white chocolate
Method
- Melt butter and add panko.
- Stir over medium heat until well caramelized and butter is brown and nutty.
- Add salt and white chocolate and cook until white chocolate is caramelized, 2-3 minutes.
- Strain off fat, and dry on a paper towel.
- Store in an airtight container.
