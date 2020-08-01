Menu

Lifestyle

Recipe: B.C. strawberry sorbet

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 1:13 pm
Saturday Chef: B.C. strawberry sorbet
Saturday Chef: B.C. strawberry sorbet

Fresh strawberries make a great addition to any dessert. Chef Gus Stieffenhofer from Published on Main shows us how to incorporate B.C. berries into an elegant sorbet.

Dessert components

  • Strawberry creameux
  • Poached Rhubarb
  • Rhubarb gel
  • Strawberry sorbet
  • Sorrel ice cream
  • Fresh strawberry

Strawberry Creameux

Ingredients

  • 2 kg cream
  • 8 sheets of gelatin
  • 440 g strawberry inspiration chocolate (valrona)

Method

  1. Bring cream to a boil and melt in chocolate
  2. Soften gelatin
  3. Fold in gelatin and let chill.
  4. Once set, paddle until smooth and fill into a piping bag.

Poached Rhubarb

Ingredients

  • 1 kg Rhubarb
  • 500 g sugar
  • 500 g water
  • 3 cinnamon sticks
  • 5 cloves
  • 1 vanilla bean
  • 1 knob ginger

Method

  1. Bring all items except rhubarb up to a boil.
  2. Once all the flavors have infused, add rhubarb and poach over low heat until tender, but not mush.
  3. Cool rapidly and  strain liquid. Store in poaching liquid.
Rhubarb gel

Ingredients

  • 500 g rhubarb poaching liquid
  • 5 g agar-agar

Method

  1. Blend agar and liquid and bring up to the boil.
  2. Boil for 1 minute, then cast into a container and allow to set.
  3. Once set, blend until smooth and homogeneous.

Strawberry sorbet

Ingredients

  • 1 kg strawberry
  • Simple Syrup (1:1 water-sugar ratio)

Method

  1. Compress strawberry overnight to break down cell walls
  2. Adjust Brix to 22 using a refractometer and syrup.
  3. Spin in your ice cream machine.

Sorrel sorbet

Ingredients

  • 350 g water
  • 200 g sugar
  • 95 g glucose powder
  • 200 g sorrel juice
  • 430 g sour cream

Method

  1. Combine first ingredients and bring up to a boil, then cool.
  2. Blend remaining ingredients and spin in your ice cream machine.

White chocolate bread crumb

Ingredients

  • 100 g butter
  • 100 g panko bread crumb
  • 3 g salt
  • 100 g white chocolate

Method

  1. Melt butter and add panko.
  2. Stir over medium heat until well caramelized and butter is brown and nutty.
  3. Add salt and white chocolate and cook until white chocolate is caramelized, 2-3 minutes.
  4. Strain off fat, and dry on a paper towel.
  5. Store in an airtight container.
dessert recipechef recipesorbet recipestrawberry recipe
