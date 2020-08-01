New Glasgow police search for wanted 33-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s New Glasgow Regional Police announced late Friday night they were trying to locate and arrest Christopher McKay on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said when they attempted to arrest McKay, 33, from a Main Street Trenton residence, the suspect immediately fled from the scene.

However, police were able to arrest Ronald Jamieson, who accompanied McKay, on Main Street Trenton Saturday morning.

Police have asked Trenton and Pictou County residents to be vigilant as police continue to search for McKay.

He is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, 200 pounds with short hair. He has neck and face tattoos.

Police said anyone who sees McKay should call 911 or NGR Police 902 752-1941 and not confront him.

"The New Glasgow Regional Police sent out an Alert on various news networks for residents in Trenton to Shelter in Place (lock doors and be vigilant) due to public safety concerns," police said in a statement.

Since then, police said they have lifted the shelter-in-place alert believing there to be no immediate threat to the community.

